Albany shooting incident under investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting incident that happened Thursday night is under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The incident happened in the 500 block of Johnson Road shortly before 11 p.m.

A woman told police that a man knocked on her door and said he was looking for her son. Police said the son looked out the window and then was shot in the shoulder by the suspect.

Police said the person shot was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspected shooter was wearing all black with a face mask on, according to APD.

Police said the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

