Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany shooting incident under investigation

Crime scene
Crime scene(Gray Media)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting incident that happened Thursday night is under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The incident happened in the 500 block of Johnson Road shortly before 11 p.m.

A woman told police that a man knocked on her door and said he was looking for her son. Police said the son looked out the window and then was shot in the shoulder by the suspect.

Police said the person shot was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspected shooter was wearing all black with a face mask on, according to APD.

Police said the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

On Thursday, shortly after 1:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Camp Lane.
Update: Victim identified, man arrested in Albany homicide
The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather for Friday.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday
WALB
Peanut Proud donating over 30,000 peanut butter jars to Ukraine
Flight Program
VSU prepares future pilots with new Flight Simulation Room