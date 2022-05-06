3 shot outside Valdosta bar, police say

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three people were shot outside a Valdosta bar early Friday morning, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., police responded to the parking lot of Krave on Jerry Jones Drive about a shooting.

Police said three people were shot, stemming from an altercation that happened outside the Krave entrance. Police said multiple firearms were discharged.

Police said two victims are in serious condition and the third is in stable condition.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at (229) 293-3145.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.