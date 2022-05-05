Ask the Expert
‘This is really exciting!’: 3 couples welcome twins at same hospital within hours

Three sets of twins were born on the same day at an Iowa hospital. (Source: KWQC)
By Kyle Kiel and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) - It’s something you don’t see every day, even at a hospital, and that’s three couples having three sets of twins, all born within hours of each other.

Hospital officials at the UnityPoint-Trinity’s Bettendorf BirthPlace said the six babies were born between 6:20 a.m. and 6:46 p.m. on May 2. One set of twins were boys, another set were girls and the other was a boy and a girl.

KWQC reports labor, delivery nurses and doctors had their hands full, but the team was prepared.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for our team to have three sets of twins born on the same day,” said Kelli Sieverding, nurse manager. “They all were well and newborn admissions.”

Braelyn and Brooklyn were the first set of twins born.

“I like that we’re a part of being the three sets of twins. I’m jealous of the two boys, but it’s really cool to be part of this,” said Kaitlin Connard, Braelyn and Brooklyn’s mother.

In the afternoon, Violet and Asher made their appearance.

Parents Stacy and Jacob Smith said they knew there was at least one more set of multiples earlier that day.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this is really exciting!’ And then we found out there was somebody else here to deliver twins. Three sets of twins in one shift, that’s pretty cool,” Stacy Smith said.

Rounding out the day shift, Ezra and Cian arrived.

All of the parents said they were grateful for the chance to meet up and for everyone getting to go home healthy.

Copyright 2022 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

