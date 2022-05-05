Ask the Expert
Supreme Court of Ga. Justice calls for service, speaks on Roe vs. Wade leak

By Jim Wallace
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia Supreme Court Justice says the courts and prison can not be the solution to rising crime concerns in the Peach State. She says everyone has to step up to service to make Georgia better.

Justice Verda Colvin says fighting crime, especially involving young people, depends upon every Georgian taking responsibility to help. Colvin calls on Georgians to serve, to help young people see a better path than crime, as the way lives will be changed.

“Well, the courts need to do what they have always done before the pandemic, which is work and work feverishly now to get through the docket. But beyond that, the courts will never be able to resolve the ills that bring so many people into our system. We as a society have got to get back to the basics. We’ve got to start caring about children that are raised and investing in them,” said Colvin.

Justice Colvin said the Supreme Court of Georgia knows following the pandemic, an avalanche of cases is headed toward them in appeals and other decisions. But she says they are ready for the intense workload required.

Colvin was appointed to the Georgia Supreme Court in July. She is up for re-election in November. She is opposed by Veronica Brinson for her Justice position.

Regarding the current Roe vs. Wade leak from the nation’s Supreme Court, Justice Colvin said it is devastating to all judicial systems of the country. She said she is very concerned by politics being forced into all judicial branches of government.

“It’s devastating to who we are as a democracy. It’s devastating to the separation of the three branches of government. Judicial is separate from the executive, is separate from the legislature. And that leak, because of the controversial nature of the issue at hand, bleeds the judicial into everything else.”

Justice Colvin said the leak could make Americans unsure of the work of the court justices. She says draft opinions often change dramatically before they are announced, and that might polarize the judiciary even more.

