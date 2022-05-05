Southwell relaunches mobile health clinic.

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Southwell held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the relaunch of the health system’s mobile clinic.

Health officials said the mobile unit is used by Southwell to better reach medically-underserved areas within the community.

“The Southwell Mobile Health Clinic was a bit sidelined over the past two years due to COVID-19 and the fact that we had to reallocate resources to other areas during the pandemic,” said Randy Chambers, practice manager for Southwell Medical Community Health Center. “Whenever possible, we used the unit to provide free COVID-19 vaccination shots. Now, we are able to relaunch the mobile clinic and maximize its full capacity once again.”

Chambers said the services of the mobile health clinic include sick and well visits, screenings, education, and referrals to specialty care.

“Due to socioeconomic and transportation issues, many folks in our service area don’t have adequate access to healthcare,” said Chambers. “With the mobile health clinic, we are able to bring the medical services to them. It helps Southwell and Tift Regional Medical Center fulfill its mission to enhance the health and wellness of our community.”

Southwell officials said the mobile clinic has been made possible thanks to a contribution by the Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation. The unit is wheelchair-accessible and includes three exam rooms, a lab area, and a restroom. The mobile clinic is staffed by the providers with Southwell Medical Community Health Center and offers adult care only.

The unit rotates to different locations in Tift County throughout the month, including the Omega Church of God, Tift Towers, South 41 Farmer’s Market, Tifton Quality Peanuts and the Tift Industrial Park.

“Our experienced staff provides physicals, screenings and medical services to keep area residents and their loved ones healthy and happy,” said Chambers. “Please call (229) 402-3479 to make an appointment or for more information. Walk-in patients are also accepted. Medicare, Medicaid, and most forms of health insurance are accepted.”

As a slow opening approach they are operating Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30am to 4:30pm.

For days and times, you can visit Southwell’s website or Facebook page.

