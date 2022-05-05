Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Prosecutors want boy, 12, tried as an adult in S. Carolina school killing

School shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville County.
School shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville County.(Fox Carolina News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 12-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his classmate in a South Carolina middle school hallway should be tried as an adult on a murder charge.

Monday’s request by prosecutors to move the case out of Family Court did not include any explanation on why the boy should be charged as an adult.

Murder carries a sentence of 30 years to life in prison in South Carolina.

If he is convicted as a juvenile, he couldn’t be kept in jail after he turns 22.

Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson was shot during a class change at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville on March 31.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

A Florida woman cleaning up her backyard thought she saw a manatee in the canal, but it was a...
Woman mistook body found floating in canal for manatee
Robert O. Grindle was charged with two counts of sexual abuse after police say he exposed...
Man charged with sexual abuse after exposing himself to children, police say
A Florida woman cleaning up her backyard thought she saw a manatee in the canal, but it was a...
Woman mistook body found floating in canal for manatee
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Stocks slump 3% as worries grow over higher interest rates
Police say pastor John Lovelace has been booked into the Pitt County Detention Center for sex...
Sheriff: 66-year-old pastor arrested on child sexual abuse charges involving minor under 15