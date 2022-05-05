Kemp, Georgia Lottery generate $367.2M for HOPE, Pre-K in 2022 third quarter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Lottery Corporation announced they raised $367,233,000 in profit for the third quarter of the 2022 fiscal year, resulting in more than $24.9 billion being transferred to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education Account.

“This strong quarter ensures the Georgia Lottery continues to be a leading source of funding for education in the Peach State,” said Kemp. “These funds have had an immeasurable impact on generations of Georgians, whether setting them on the path to lifelong learning or helping them better themselves through the pursuit of higher education. I look forward to this productive partnership continuing for many years to come.”

Georgia Lottery transfers to the Lottery for Education Account for the first three quarters of the 2022 fiscal year, which spanned from July 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, totaling more than $1,108,529,000, according to the corporation.

“Our solid third-quarter performance is great news for the citizens of Georgia, including the students and families who continue to benefit from Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said. “I am grateful for the support of Gov. Kemp, our board of directors, and the legislature, as well as our dedicated employees, retailers, vendors, partners, and players.”

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corporation has returned more than $24.6 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than two million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

