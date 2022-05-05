Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Albany

Albany Police Department
Albany Police Department(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

On Thursday, shortly after 1:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Camp Lane.

When police arrived, a woman was found dead.

“During the course of the investigation, a suspect has been identified and is currently being questioned regarding this incident,” police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

GBI agents said they were requested to investigate the death of an infant boy on March 24,...
Decatur Co. couple indicted over 20 years after infant’s death
Empowement Pathways Youthbuild has been in business since 2006.
Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office gives repurposed car to business
A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Americus. (Source: WALB)
Boil water notice issued for Americus
Kemp signed SB 331, HB 1058 and HB 1443 into law.
Kemp signs bills to support Ga. businesses