Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

On Thursday, shortly after 1:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Camp Lane.

When police arrived, a woman was found dead.

“During the course of the investigation, a suspect has been identified and is currently being questioned regarding this incident,” police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.

