Grinstead death trial to begin Monday

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for the man charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of an Irwin County beauty queen and teacher will start Monday.

Ryan Duke was charged in connection to the death of Tara Grinstead.

[ The Tara Grinstead Case: A timeline of events in the case ]

The final 12 jurors were chosen Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, Judge Bill Reinhardt made sure to stress the importance of not doing any outside research or speaking with people about the case.

He told jurors it is their job to reach a verdict with only the evidence that is given in court.

He spoke about in some cases, people are sequestered, which means being heavily regulated and put in a hotel. Reinhardt said he doesn’t want to have to do that.

“Nobody wants that to happen in this case. But that is why it’s critical you conduct yourselves as I’m asking. As long as ya’ll will say, ‘Judge, you got it.’ I’m not going to talk to anybody about this case, not going to watch tv about this case, not going to speak with fellow jurors until we begin to deliberate,” Reinhardt said.

Opening statements will begin Monday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.