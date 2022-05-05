PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Douglas Field Office and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office need the community’s help with information in connection to the homicide of Justin Fields.

The GBI said on Sunday, Fields was found dead at Spikes Road and Highway 441 in Pearson. He was believed to be driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse shortly before his death.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can be made via GBI Tip Line at 1 (800) 597-8477 or on the website.

GBI seeking information in Pearson death investigation (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

