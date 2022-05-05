Ask the Expert
GBI seeking information in Pearson death investigation

Justin Fields, Atkinson Co. death investigation
Justin Fields, Atkinson Co. death investigation(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Douglas Field Office and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office need the community’s help with information in connection to the homicide of Justin Fields.

The GBI said on Sunday, Fields was found dead at Spikes Road and Highway 441 in Pearson. He was believed to be driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse shortly before his death.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can be made via GBI Tip Line at 1 (800) 597-8477 or on the website.

GBI seeking information in Pearson death investigation
GBI seeking information in Pearson death investigation(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

