Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Near record heat to strong-severe storms.
so I know that yard might need to be mowed but I would do it early early early because it is gonna get hot in a hurry today we start off mostly cloudy 71 We'll
By Chris Zelman
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hot as a habanero on this Cinco de Mayo. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. A cold front approaches tomorrow and brings a slight risk of severe storms from 1pm to 7pm Friday 5/6/2022. The primary threat will be damaging winds & large hail at a 15% chance. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out at a 2% chance. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Breezy and drier Saturday and not as hot. Seasonable sunshine for Mother’s Day. Staying dry and near average temperatures wise into the middle of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Heat peaks before Friday’s storms
Scattered storms Friday
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday May 4
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather