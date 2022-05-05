Hot as a habanero on this Cinco de Mayo. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. A cold front approaches tomorrow and brings a slight risk of severe storms from 1pm to 7pm Friday 5/6/2022. The primary threat will be damaging winds & large hail at a 15% chance. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out at a 2% chance. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Breezy and drier Saturday and not as hot. Seasonable sunshine for Mother’s Day. Staying dry and near average temperatures wise into the middle of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.