First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather for Friday.

There is an enhanced and slight risk of storms for southwest Georgia.

Clay, Quitman, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, and Terrell counties are under an enhanced risk of storms. Portions of Early, Calhoun, Dougherty, and Lee counties are also included under the enhanced risk.

The rest of southwest Georgia in the WALB viewing area is under a slight risk.

Most of southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe weather. That is a two of five on the risk level scale for severe weather. (NWS)

Primary threats include a 30% chance of damaging winds, a 15% chance of large hail, and a 10% tornado chance for the enhanced risk. The slight risk includes a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 15% chance of hail, and a 10% tornado chance.

The projected timing for Friday is 1-7 p.m.

The First Alert Weather Team says a cold front is approaching ahead of the possible severe weather.

