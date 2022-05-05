Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

DOJ: Walmart and Kohl’s to pay collective $5.5 million in settlement for deceptive advertising

Walmart and Kohl's agreed to pay a collective $5.5 million in collective penalties for alleged...
Walmart and Kohl's agreed to pay a collective $5.5 million in collective penalties for alleged deceptive advertising.(Walmart)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Walmart and Kohl’s agreed to pay a collective $5.5 million in penalties as part of a settlement related to accusations of deceptive advertising from the companies.

The Department of Justice announced in a release Thursday that Walmart Inc. and Kohl’s Inc. paid $3 million and $2.5 million in civil penalties respectively in the settlement.

The settlement comes after complaints were filed against the two companies accusing them of violating the Federal Trade Commission Act and the Textile Fiber Products Identification Act and its associated rules by making deceptive claims about products that were supposedly made from bamboo.

In filed complaints, the government alleged that Walmart and Kohl’s advertised products as made of bamboo when they were actually made of rayon and did not contain any bamboo fibers.

The complaints also alleged that Walmart and Kohl’s made claims that their bamboo products were environmentally friendly, and that Kohl’s claimed these products were free of harmful chemicals. Rayon is produced using a chemical process that requires toxic chemicals and the emission of pollutants.

The Department of Justice said the companies continued doing so even though both received letters from the FTC in 2010 warning them that the improper advertising of rayon products violated the Textile Rules and FTC Act.

In addition to the penalties, Walmart and Kohl’s are also barred from making misleading or unsubstantiated claims that products are made of bamboo or have environmental benefits because they are derived from bamboo.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

Police charged Mohammed Almaru, 42, with the first-degree murder of his 17-year-old daughter.
Police: Father charged with first-degree murder in 17-year-old daughter’s death
Tornado activity was spotted Wednesday in Maud, Oklahoma.
Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma; more storms in forecast
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks
Peanut Proud’s gratitude for helping others is something that has been a priority for many years.
Peanut Proud donating over 30,000 peanut butter jars to Ukraine
Sumter County Schools (Source: WALB)
Sumter Co. Schools closed Friday for possible severe weather, water restrictions