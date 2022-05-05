Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Decatur Co. couple indicted over 20 years after infant’s death

GBI agents said they were requested to investigate the death of an infant boy on March 24,...
GBI agents said they were requested to investigate the death of an infant boy on March 24, 2001, by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.(Gray News)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple was arrested after an investigation into an infant’s death in Decatur County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

GBI agents said they were requested to investigate the death of an infant boy on March 24, 2001, by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

A release said the investigation began when the child was brought to the hospital. The child weighed just over seven pounds at the time of birth, and five pounds when he died six weeks later.

Once the investigation was completed, the case was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

On Monday, the case was presented to a Decatur County Grand Jury. The release said the grand jury returned indictments against the parents for felony murder and second-degree felony cruelty to children.

Chadwick Lee Smith and Chavonne Alice McGinness were arrested at their Brinson home on bench warrants as a result of the indictments and booked into the Decatur County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

Albany Police Department
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Albany
Empowement Pathways Youthbuild has been in business since 2006.
Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office gives repurposed car to business
A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Americus. (Source: WALB)
Boil water notice issued for Americus
Kemp signed SB 331, HB 1058 and HB 1443 into law.
Kemp signs bills to support Ga. businesses