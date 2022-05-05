Decatur Co. couple indicted over 20 years after infant’s death

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple was arrested after an investigation into an infant’s death in Decatur County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

GBI agents said they were requested to investigate the death of an infant boy on March 24, 2001, by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

A release said the investigation began when the child was brought to the hospital. The child weighed just over seven pounds at the time of birth, and five pounds when he died six weeks later.

Once the investigation was completed, the case was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

On Monday, the case was presented to a Decatur County Grand Jury. The release said the grand jury returned indictments against the parents for felony murder and second-degree felony cruelty to children.

Chadwick Lee Smith and Chavonne Alice McGinness were arrested at their Brinson home on bench warrants as a result of the indictments and booked into the Decatur County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

