Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office gives repurposed car to business

Empowement Pathways Youthbuild has been in business since 2006.
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - An organization that helps people without transportation get to job interviews is getting some help of their own.

It was an old Crisp County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Now, it is being repurposed for Empowerment Pathways Youthbuild. Empowerment Pathways is an organization in Cordele that helps people 16-24 with getting jobs, their GED or a college degree.

Most people that they serve have no means of transportation.

Interim Program Manager Charlotte Dobbs said the donation will allow more young adults to get on the right track.

”The aspect for them providing a vehicle is monumental for us. The program is in desperate need of a vehicle,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs said the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has always been supportive of their business in the past. They have previously hosted classes in their facility. So, she wasn’t surprised when they were willing to repurpose the car.

“We have students that can’t make it here walking every day. They live too far and because of that, they lose out on the opportunity of what the program offers,” Dobbs said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

