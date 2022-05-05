Boil water notice issued for Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Americus.

The notice says residents should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using. Residents are also asked to use bottled water.

The advisory applies to all residences and businesses that were not pre-qualified to be open during water interruptions.

