Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Boil water notice issued for Americus

A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Americus. (Source: WALB)
A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Americus. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Americus.

The notice says residents should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using. Residents are also asked to use bottled water.

The advisory applies to all residences and businesses that were not pre-qualified to be open during water interruptions.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

Kemp signed SB 331, HB 1058 and HB 1443 into law.
Kemp signs bills to support Ga. businesses
The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather for Friday.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday
Justin Fields, Atkinson Co. death investigation
GBI seeking information in Pearson death investigation
Boil water advisory
Sumter Co. under boil water advisory