Valdosta teen charged in shooting death of 12-year-old

By WALB News Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old is facing charges in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Tuesday night, police responded to a home in the 1000 block of North Lee Street about a person that was shot.

When police arrived, the 12-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his head. He later died at South Georgia Medical Center, according to VPD.

Police said the victim and the 16-year-old found that the two broke into vehicles and took several firearms from vehicles in the city. Police said the pair went to the 16-year-old’s house and were playing with the stolen guns. Police said the gun the 16-year-old was holding went off and shot the victim.

The 16-year-old was charged with second degree murder, second degree cruelty to children, three counts of theft by entering auto, possession of a firearm by a minor and tampering with evidence.

Six firearms, five of which were stolen, were found at the home, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are pending.

“We are saddened by this tragic event that should not have happened. Our thoughts are with these two families whose lives have been changed forever in just a couple of seconds. I am proud of the dedicated work by our officers and detectives who continued to stay focused in light of the tragedy,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

