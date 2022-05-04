Ask the Expert
Treeside residents forced to relocate after sewage damage

By Gabrielle Taite
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Several tenants in an Albany apartment complex are moving to temporary housing. That’s because a number of units at Treeside Apartments have sewage and mold problems that make their apartments unlivable.

A majority of the tenants had already left, but I did see a few people still gathering their things after the 5 p.m. deadline.

🚨🚨🚨 HAPPENING NOW!! 🚨🚨🚨 Albany Code enforcement at Treeside Apartments. I’m told by multiple residents that they were...

Posted by Gabrielle Taite WALB on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

On Monday, the city of Albany Code Enforcement said it had received several complaints from tenants about water in their apartments.

Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex
Albany renters feel unheard in sanitary living conditions fight

WALB’s Gabrielle Taite spent most of the last two days out at the complex. I was invited into a few apartments earlier and was able to see some of the damage. I saw things like mold, flooding, holes in the walls and ceilings as well as some of the electricity being out.

Mold on the outside of the apartments.
Mold on the outside of the apartments.(WALB)
More mold in the window.
More mold in the window.(WALB)

One tenant even told me he has not had air conditioning in his apartment since the day he moved in. Many tenants tell me they feel as though they’ve had problems with the apartment since the day they moved in and nothing had been done about their complaints.

Mold in a tenants window.
Mold in a tenants window.(WALB)

I’m told residents whose apartments have been deemed unlivable are being relocated to a hotel by the complex, but after speaking with some of them this afternoon they tell me they did not receive anything in writing telling them that was going to happen and they are unsure of where they will go next.

Water damage in a tenants apartment.
Water damage in a tenants apartment.(WALB)

