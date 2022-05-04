Treeside residents forced to relocate after sewage damage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Several tenants in an Albany apartment complex are moving to temporary housing. That’s because a number of units at Treeside Apartments have sewage and mold problems that make their apartments unlivable.

A majority of the tenants had already left, but I did see a few people still gathering their things after the 5 p.m. deadline.

On Monday, the city of Albany Code Enforcement said it had received several complaints from tenants about water in their apartments.

WALB’s Gabrielle Taite spent most of the last two days out at the complex. I was invited into a few apartments earlier and was able to see some of the damage. I saw things like mold, flooding, holes in the walls and ceilings as well as some of the electricity being out.

One tenant even told me he has not had air conditioning in his apartment since the day he moved in. Many tenants tell me they feel as though they’ve had problems with the apartment since the day they moved in and nothing had been done about their complaints.

I’m told residents whose apartments have been deemed unlivable are being relocated to a hotel by the complex, but after speaking with some of them this afternoon they tell me they did not receive anything in writing telling them that was going to happen and they are unsure of where they will go next.

