Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - La’vetta Hammock was last seen on April 21 at her apartment home in Sylvester. You may recognize her name because she and her then 1-year-old daughter were hit by an SUV while crossing Highway 82 in Sylvester in September of 2019. Hammock’s family says she has had mental problems ever since that accident.

Her mother fears that her daughter could potentially put herself, and others at risk of being harmed because they say she is not in the right mental state.

“It’s going on three weeks now. I have no idea where she is - we did a missing person report, went to check on it yesterday. We got there and that’s when one of the detectives said that’s when he first found out about the report. It’s like we’re being pushed to the back burner, nothing is being done,” her mother, Nasalia Owens said.

Since the accident, Hammock’s 3-year-old daughter is still in therapy. The family says she has little use of her right arm and walks with a limp. La’Vetta lives alone, so, her parents say they are taking care of the little girl now.

Her parents say they feel they are at a cross-road trying to locate their daughter’s whereabouts, but they say they are not giving up hope. They say they want peace knowing that their baby is safe.

If you have seen or heard from La’Vetta Hammock, contact Sylvester Police Department at (229) 776-8500.

