AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Fire Rescue Department announced that all water users are now under a boil water advisory.

Officials said the announcement comes after a mechanical issue occurred at the Americus Water Department.

All water for human consumption should be boiled before usage until further information is provided on May 7.

