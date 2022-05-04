Raffensperger speaks on early voting, election integrity

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early voting in Georgia is currently underway.

On Wednesday, WALB’s Jim Wallace was joined by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“Mr. Secretary, the early voting in the election primary has gotten underway in Georgia. How is it going so far?” asked Wallace.

“We’ve had a very strong turnout. After day one, 30,000 voters showed up to vote. Voters are engaged, on both political sides. Very few issues, counties have done a good job. Because when you look, we did our 10-year census and the new district lines throughout the entire state. The county commission, district lines going to change, state reps, state Senate, things like that. So I’d encourage all voters to look at where your new precinct is if you vote in a new location and if you still have the same State Senator or House Representative to be voting for. But we are seeing a strong turnout. Very positive. It looks like people are going back to their natural preferences. People in Georgia have always preferred to vote early and on Election Day but vote in person,” Raffensperger said.

“Obviously, election integrity is a big subject these days in the state of Georgia. And I know it’s something you are thinking about, your office, as well as the local election officials, there is a lot of pressure on as people are keeping a close eye on voting,” Wallace said.

“It’s never been easier to vote. We’ve got the proper guard rails to keep people from cheating. We all now have 17 days mandatory of early voting. We have photo ID for the absentee ballot process. What we think that does, we believe that encourages security, and also confidence at the same time. You can’t argue against photo ID, it’s a unique identifier. And so we are going to continue to keep that. Sadly, we‘ve been sued by the Department of Justice and nine other activist groups through the Election Integrity Act of 2021. One of the things they want to get rid of is photo ID for balloting. And yet, they have been using that in Minnesota for over 10 years. Never sued a Democrat state but suing us here with their selective lawsuit. We are going to push back, and we are going to win in a court of law,” replied Raffensperger.

So far early voting in Southwest Georgia has been slow but steady.

In Dougherty County, as of Wednesday morning, more than 480 people have voted early. Registered voters can vote early at the Candy Room, 125 Pine Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Lee County, nearly 200 people have voted early. Registered voters can vote early in Lee County at the Elections Office, 100 Starksville Avenue North, Suite C from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

