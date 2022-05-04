New ABAC president named

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A new leader has been named to take the helm at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC).

Dr. Tracy Brundage was named the president of ABAC.

She will take on the role effective Aug. 1.

“I’m excited to welcome Dr. Brundage to ABAC and know she will bring a sharp focus on student support and workforce development to an institution that’s so critical to communities, especially in South Georgia,” said Sonny Perdue, chancellor of the University System of Georgia. “Her skills and experience will build on the good work done by Dr. Bridges, and I appreciate the efforts of the campus search committee to find such a strong candidate to lead the students, faculty and staff of ABAC into the future.”

“I’m grateful for the board’s and Chancellor Perdue’s confidence in me to lead a college that takes such pride in its students and the opportunities to learn hands-on in everything from agriculture to healthcare,” Brundage said. “I understand the role ABAC and its students, faculty, staff and alumni play in local communities and across the state. I can’t wait to join them and get started.”

