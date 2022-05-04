Ask the Expert
Monroe opens year two under Lacey Herring

Monroe opens with stretches before the start to spring practice
By Kyle Logan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High school spring football has arrived in the Good Life City and there is a lot of excitement over at Monroe, as the Golden Tornadoes enter year number two under head coach Lacey Herring.

The Golden Tornadoes are set to make their return to 1-AAA and the guys will look to build off of their three wins from a year ago.

It’s a team that is up for the challenge of a region they know is tough, but this group is ready to show that they belong.

“You know two state runners up, two teams that went three rounds deep but we’re excited about the competition,” said Herring. “You know one thing about us is that you saw our schedule last year, we don’t shy away from competition, we want to play the best and we want to let people know that we’re here to stay so we’re looking to really make some gains and some strides in this new region. A lot of excitement over the past few weeks man, I’m excited for them, I’m excited to get back out here myself, I couldn’t sleep last night, I was like a kid at Christmas so it’s one of those things man where we’re just excited to get going, excited to get Tornado football back it’s supposed to be.”

And Monroe is ready to prove a whole lot come this fall.

