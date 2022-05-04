Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man charged with setting fire at Home Depot that burned store to ground

Smoke rises from an extinguished fire at the Home Depot off Blossom Hill Road in San Jose,...
Smoke rises from an extinguished fire at the Home Depot off Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, Calif., on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Authorities say a man charged with setting the fire that gutted the Northern California Home Depot, prompted hundreds to flee and filled the sky with smoke was trying to cover up a theft of tools. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)(Nhat V. Meyer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A man charged with setting a fire that gutted a Northern California Home Depot, prompted hundreds to flee and filled the sky with smoke was trying to cover up a theft of tools, authorities said.

Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue, 27, of San Jose, was arrested April 15. He appeared in court April 19 and was given a public defender and a June 1 court date to enter a plea. He was being held without bail.

Gogue is accused of setting a fire that began in the lumber section of the Home Depot in South San Jose on April 9. He was trying to create a distraction while making off with a cart full of tools but drove off without taking them, prosecutors said.

The five-alarm fire destroyed the store, causing an estimated $17 million in damage to the store contents. The fire, which took about 100 firefighters six hours to control, sent up a huge black plume of smoke. People in nearby homes and businesses were told to stay inside out of concerns that the smoke might contain toxic chemicals.

The fire burned near hundreds of homes and was so hot that it was seen by satellites, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said at a news conference.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said the fire erupted on a weekend when the store was full of shoppers and he was thankful that his office “is not prosecuting a multiple murder case today.”

“Miraculously no one was hurt,” he said. “But it came close — far, far too close — to causing many injuries and deaths.”

Gogue allegedly stole items from a Bass Pro Shop before the fire, and he went on to steal from a Macy’s store afterward, authorities said.

In addition to aggravated arson, he also is charged with grand theft and petty theft involving shoplifting at six South San Jose stores between last October and April 2.

The new theft charges span from October 2021 to April 2, involving $17,000 worth of items from six South San Jose retailers. He could face a potential life sentence if convicted of all charges, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

Passengers on a Carnival Cruise ship say more than 100 people tested positive for COVID-19.
Passengers say more than 100 people test positive for COVID on cruise ship
Police said Josh Daniel and Ryan Fitzsimmons are facing charges after they dumped a body at a...
Deputies: 2 men drive body to hospital in attempt to hide marijuana grow operation
Gerber has officially announced Isa Slish as its 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby.
‘Her laughter is irresistible’: Gerber announces baby Isa as 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Oath Keeper from NC pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 photo, a U.S. border patrol officer directs a Nicaraguan migrant...
US quietly expands asylum limits while preparing to end them