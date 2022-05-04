Ask the Expert
Lee Co. school bus involved in accident

It happened on Lovers Lane.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County school bus was involved in some kind of accident, according to the school system.

It happened on Lovers Lane around 3:30 p.m.

Lee County Schools officials said two students and two adults were taken to the hospital.

School officials said the bus collided with an SUV.

All children are accounted for, according to the school system.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

