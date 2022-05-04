Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Jury selection in Tara Grinstead death trial still underway

Ryan Duke was charged in connection to the death of Tara Grinstead and will stand trial later...
Ryan Duke was charged in connection to the death of Tara Grinstead and will stand trial later this month.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Jury selection is stretching into the second day for the man that will stand trial in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of an Irwin County beauty queen and teacher.

Ryan Duke was charged in connection to the death of Tara Grinstead and will stand trial later this month.

The Tara Grinstead Case: A timeline of events in the case

Jury selection began on Tuesday.

Some 800 people were summoned to court. The court is selecting 12 jurors and six alternates.

Coming up on WALB News 10 at 5 and 6, we’ll have the latest from court.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
A Georgia-based nonprofit broke ground on Wednesday on an expansion to its facility in Ben Hill...
Ga. nutrition nonprofit breaks ground on Ben Hill Co. expansion
Police said the victim and the 16-year-old found that the two broke into vehicles and took...
Valdosta teen charged in shooting death of 12-year-old
WALB
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing