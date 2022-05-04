Jury selection in Tara Grinstead death trial still underway

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Jury selection is stretching into the second day for the man that will stand trial in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of an Irwin County beauty queen and teacher.

Ryan Duke was charged in connection to the death of Tara Grinstead and will stand trial later this month.

Jury selection began on Tuesday.

Some 800 people were summoned to court. The court is selecting 12 jurors and six alternates.

