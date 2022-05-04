Heat peaks before Friday’s storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix and very warm this afternoon. With temperatures in the upper 80s low 90s and slightly higher humidity it’s feeling a bit sticky. Isolated showers cooling showers only for a few early evening.

Mostly dry as heat builds across SGA tomorrow. Highs rise into the low-mid 90s. Ahead of a slow moving cold front scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely. Friday. Portions of SGA are under a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms with threats of damaging winds and hail although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

The front sinks slowly south which keeps rain chances into early Saturday. Expect gradual clearing through the afternoon. Not as warm with highs low-mid 80s. Drier air settles in Sunday for a really nice Mother’s Day. Expect tons of sunshine and seasonal highs mid-upper 80s.

Warm upper 80s around 90 and mostly sunny through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.