Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Ga. nutrition nonprofit breaks ground on Ben Hill Co. expansion

A Georgia-based nonprofit broke ground on Wednesday on an expansion to its facility in Ben Hill...
A Georgia-based nonprofit broke ground on Wednesday on an expansion to its facility in Ben Hill County. MANA Nutrition will invest $36 million in its facility expansion. This will also bring 10 new jobs, which will bring the company’s employment in the county to 80.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia-based nonprofit broke ground on Wednesday on an expansion to its facility in Ben Hill County.

MANA Nutrition will invest $36 million in its facility expansion. This will also bring 10 new jobs, which will bring the company’s employment in the county to 80.

“It’s great to see the amazing work done by hardworking Georgians in Ben Hill County,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “We are excited to watch MANA Nutrition serve communities in need worldwide with products from our state’s no. 1 agriculture industry. We have been laser-focused on creating impactful opportunities across the state, and jobs like these will be good for the local community for years to come.”

The nonprofit produces ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) to fight global malnutrition.

Kemp’s office said the new expansion will increase MANA’s production three-fold and mark the nonprofit’s first step in addressing malnutrition in the United States.

A 38,000 square foot facility will be constructed to the existing facility on Seaboard Road.

“The expansion will facilitate increased RUTF production and add a new jar line to serve the domestic market. Currently, the facility can produce up to 121,000 pounds of RUTF per day, which is enough to feed 4,000 children suffering from malnutrition for six weeks,” Kemp’s office said in a release.

“At Mana we are proud to harness two of Georgia’s greatest strengths: people and peanuts, to serve and feed the world. We are proud that our small, rural community is one of the world’s largest suppliers of Ready to Use Food for malnourished children,” said Mark Moore, co-founder and chief executive officer of MANA Nutrition. “This upgrade to our facility will allow us to feed up to three million children a year. Hopefully, our effort is an inspiration to others who might not have much, but can do what they can with what they have to make our world a better place.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Police said the victim and the 16-year-old found that the two broke into vehicles and took...
Valdosta teen charged in shooting death of 12-year-old
Ryan Duke was charged in connection to the death of Tara Grinstead and will stand trial later...
Jury selection in Tara Grinstead death trial still underway
WALB
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing