Ga. nutrition nonprofit breaks ground on Ben Hill Co. expansion

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia-based nonprofit broke ground on Wednesday on an expansion to its facility in Ben Hill County.

MANA Nutrition will invest $36 million in its facility expansion. This will also bring 10 new jobs, which will bring the company’s employment in the county to 80.

“It’s great to see the amazing work done by hardworking Georgians in Ben Hill County,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “We are excited to watch MANA Nutrition serve communities in need worldwide with products from our state’s no. 1 agriculture industry. We have been laser-focused on creating impactful opportunities across the state, and jobs like these will be good for the local community for years to come.”

The nonprofit produces ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) to fight global malnutrition.

Kemp’s office said the new expansion will increase MANA’s production three-fold and mark the nonprofit’s first step in addressing malnutrition in the United States.

A 38,000 square foot facility will be constructed to the existing facility on Seaboard Road.

“The expansion will facilitate increased RUTF production and add a new jar line to serve the domestic market. Currently, the facility can produce up to 121,000 pounds of RUTF per day, which is enough to feed 4,000 children suffering from malnutrition for six weeks,” Kemp’s office said in a release.

“At Mana we are proud to harness two of Georgia’s greatest strengths: people and peanuts, to serve and feed the world. We are proud that our small, rural community is one of the world’s largest suppliers of Ready to Use Food for malnourished children,” said Mark Moore, co-founder and chief executive officer of MANA Nutrition. “This upgrade to our facility will allow us to feed up to three million children a year. Hopefully, our effort is an inspiration to others who might not have much, but can do what they can with what they have to make our world a better place.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.