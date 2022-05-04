Ask the Expert
Eta Aquarids to peak Friday with up to 30 meteors visible per hour

FILE - The Eta Aquariids meteor shower is shown in 2012.
FILE - The Eta Aquariids meteor shower is shown in 2012.(Mike Lewinski / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(Gray News) – The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will peak this week, with at least 30 meteors visible during the peak of the meteor shower in some locations, according to NASA.

The meteors will be traveling fast in the Earth’s atmosphere at about 148,000 miles per hour, the agency says.

The fast meteors leave glowing “trains,” which are incandescent bits of debris that appear in the wake of the meteor.

People in both Northern and Southern hemispheres will be able to view the meteor showers during their peak in the hours before dawn.

The Southern hemisphere is better for viewing the showers, NASA says. The Northern hemisphere only has an hourly rate of about 10 meteors. The southern half of the U.S. may be able to see 10 to 20 meteors per hours under a dark sky with no moon and when the radiant is high in the sky, according to Earthsky.org.

The constellation of Aquarius, which is home to the radiant of the Eta Aquarids, is higher up in the sky in the Southern hemisphere than it is in the Northern hemisphere.

Although the shower peaks Friday, it will be viewable until around May 28.

