Douglas officials break ground on $75M Pilgram’s expansion

Douglas and Coffee County officials break ground on $75 million Pilgram’s expansion.
Douglas and Coffee County officials break ground on $75 million Pilgram's expansion.
By Kim McCullough
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Pilgram’s in Douglas is expanding.

The City of Douglas and the Douglas Coffee County Chamber and Economic Development Authority announced a $75 million expansion of the Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s complex.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for the expansion and several city, county and state legislators were in attendance.

Pilgrim’s is an American-based food company that processes, prepares, packages and delivers fresh, frozen, and value-added food products for customers in more than 100 countries.

Officials say the expansion will create 53 new permanent, good-paying jobs, as well as dozens of construction and trade jobs during the development of the facility.

Posted by City of Douglas, GA Government on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

“I am excited for the continued investment that Pilgrim’s is making in this community. With this investment, this makes Pilgrim’s a fully integrated operation — hatchery, growth houses, kill facility, feed mill, and now, the pet food ingredient operations,” said Douglas Mayor Tony Paulk. “This expansion will create better-paying jobs for our citizens. Better-paying jobs create a better quality of life. This is a great day for our community.”

Pilgrim’s employs over 800 at their current Douglas complex, in addition to having over 90 growers across Coffee County. Pilgrim’s annual payroll in Douglas exceeds $27 million.

“Douglas and Coffee County has long been associated with the poultry industry. We are excited that we can continue that association with Pilgrim’s and this project. Pilgrim’s is the top industry employer in our community and their continued investment and faith in this community is further evidence that we have a great relationship with them. This is an excellent opportunity to provide additional employment opportunities for the residents of Douglas and we are looking forward to the success of this new project,” said Stuart Smith, Douglas-Coffee County Economic Development board president.

Read the full release here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
