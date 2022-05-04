Ask the Expert
Dougherty looks to dominate in return to AAA

Dougherty comes together for a break during spring practice
Dougherty comes together for a break during spring practice(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Spring Football is set to get underway this week for many of our high school football teams here in South Georgia, and one team that will enter this new season with high expectations hails from right here in the Good Life City.

The Trojans from Dougherty opened spring practice on Monday afternoon, a team that is hungry for a whole lot more following their run to the Elite Eight in AAAA a year ago.

But 2022 will bring a return to 1-AAA, joining the likes of Carver, Thomasville and Crisp County.

It’s a group that will once again be on the hunt for the programs first state title since 1998, with a lot of good pieces back, and you ask the guys, the fire for football season is already there.

“Right now just fundamentals and technique, that’s the biggest thing that we want to get out of spring football, and just with those new guys coming in, just trying to make sure that they fill a couple gaps where we need and that’s the biggest thing, just fundamentals and technique,” said Trojans head coach Johnny Gilbert. “Had a successful season last year and trying to build upon that, we have some unfinished business that we need to come back this year and take care of and so we’re looking for another great run, the kids have been working extremely hard in the weight room and so with this being the first day of spring, we are just so excited to be able to put pads on and go and play a little knock ball.”

Dougherty is hoping for a big season here in 2022 and they will host their maroon and white game this Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

