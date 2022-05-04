California man charged in Crisp Co. drug bust

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A California man is facing charges after being stopped for a routine traffic stop and was found with over 64 pounds of marijuana and other infused drug products, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, around 6:20 p.m., Kristian Stucky of Carlsbad, California was arrested.

A Crisp County deputy stopped a white Ford Edge for failure to maintain lane on GA 401/I75 near mile marker 96.

The deputy detected the odor of suspected marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the car resulted in discovering around 64 pounds of suspected marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags, 3,000 suspected THC vape cakes, 42 jars of suspected flavored marijuana and 16 jars of suspected THC wax.

Deputies discovered this after detecting a marijuana odor. (Crisp County Sheriff's Office)

The 52-year-old is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and failure to maintain lane.

Stucky was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.

