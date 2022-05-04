APD searching for aggravated assault suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for an aggravated assault suspect.

Isiah Thomas Gilyard, 35, is wanted for aggravated assault, robbery (sudden snatching) and criminal trespass.

Police said a victim reported that he was in the 200 block of Thornton Drive (Luxury Inn) visiting a friend when Gillyard walked up to the passenger side door of the victim’s vehicle.

The two started arguing and allegedly Gillyard pulled an unknown caliber handgun out and pointed it at the victim.

Gillyard held the victim at gunpoint as he took a Gucci bag from the passenger side floorboard. The victim attempted to get away and hit the gas knocking Gillyard to the ground.

Gillyard then shot the victim’s vehicle hitting the windshield and fled the scene on foot.

Police describe Gilyard as 5′5 and weighing 155 pounds.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like your assistance locating Isiah Thomas Gilyard.

Anyone who has information regarding Gilyard is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or they can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

