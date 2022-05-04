APD looking for person of interest in shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are asking for the community’s help in finding an aggravated assault person of interest.

The Albany Police Department (APD) Criminal Investigation Bureau is looking for a man in the photos posted on their Facebook page.

APD said the person of interest was involved in a shooting that happened at 405 E. Whitney Avenue where multiple rounds were fired resulting in a bullet hitting someone.

Anyone with tip information can contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying this... Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.