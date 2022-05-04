APD looking for person of interest in shooting
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are asking for the community’s help in finding an aggravated assault person of interest.
The Albany Police Department (APD) Criminal Investigation Bureau is looking for a man in the photos posted on their Facebook page.
APD said the person of interest was involved in a shooting that happened at 405 E. Whitney Avenue where multiple rounds were fired resulting in a bullet hitting someone.
Anyone with tip information can contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.