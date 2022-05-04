Albany search warrant leads to 4 arrested on drug, firearm charges

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four men were arrested after a search warrant on the 700 block of Gilbert Lane Tuesday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

During the search, officers found four firearms, a felony amount of marijuana and approximately $2,800 in cash.

APD said the arrests are connected to a shooting on the 400 block of E. Whitney Avenue on April 16 where multiple rounds were fired and a bullet hit one person.

Jartavius Joffrion, 22, Condarius Tumblin, 21, Demonye Byrd, 18, and a juvenile, 15, were charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless conduct.

The arrests and search warrant were a collaborative effort between the Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau and Gang Unit, the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU), and the Albany-Dougherty S.W.A.T.

During the search warrant, officers also located items from several entering automobiles and motor vehicle thefts that occurred in Lee County. APD said the drugs were turned over to ADDU, and they will be handling that aspect of the investigation. APD and Lee County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation of the stolen property.

This case remains under investigation and additional arrests are expected.

