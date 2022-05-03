Ask the Expert
Warming up with a few showers until Friday

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with warm upper 80s low 90s Monday afternoon. Other than a few stray showers pushing north mostly dry through the evening. A sun/cloud mix Tuesday with a slightly better chance of isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms as a weak shortwave slides east across the region.

Through Thursday expect summer-like highs low to mid 90s and lows mid-upper 60s. Becoming breezy and wetter as a cold front slides east Friday. Scattered showers and possibly a few strong-severe storms will end the week. Updates on that potential in the coming days.

Behind the front Mother’s Day weekend brings drier weather with a few showers Saturday then mostly dry Sunday. It’ll feel much nicer with near average highs mid-upper 80s and lows low 60s through Mother’s Day weekend into early next week.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

