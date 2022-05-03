Ask the Expert
‘This is really sad’: Albany renters displaced after ‘sewage control’ issues

By Heidi Paxson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of renters are being displaced after dealing with an apartment-wide sewage control issue in west Albany.

On Monday, City of Albany officials said Albany Code Enforcement got multiple complaints about the plumbing systems at Treeside Apartments on Gordon Avenue.

Those complaints claim the control sewage system has failed, causing water to back up into some of the apartments.

On Monday, City of Albany officials said Albany Code Enforcement got multiple complaints about the plumbing systems at Treeside Apartments on Gordon Avenue.(WALB)

“I’m going to take advantage of them temporarily housing me,” Eboni Lunsford, an apartment tenant, said. “You know, I’m not homeless thankfully. I have friends down here. But it still sucks. I’m not from down here. I don’t have family down here. I just don’t know how safe I would feel or be if I didn’t have at least the little support I have now. This is really sad.”

City employees said the Department of Code Enforcement is monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

