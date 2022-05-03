Supreme Court draft leak could impact Ga. elections

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Soon, Roe v. Wade could possibly be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

WALB’s Jim Wallace talked to former Lt. Governor of Georgia Mark Taylor, someone who has worked in and studied the Peach State politics for years, regarding this decision.

“Of course a lot of talk about the Supreme Court today, maybe doing away with Roe V Wade. What kind of impact is this going to have on the upcoming elections in Georgia?” asked Wallace.

“Well, it will be another divisive issue that the voters of Georgia will have to consider as they go to the polls. Sadly for our country and for our state, we are divided on many, many issues. And certainly, a woman’s right to choose, abortion rights, is one of the most significant ones. It will impact the voters in Georgia. The question will be, to what extent?” Taylor replied. “Over the years, the women of Georgia have not been able to picture their daughters facing this awful decision. And because they can’t picture their own daughters facing the decision, they don’t vote behind this issue. Georgia has been a pro-life state for decades now, and the right to an abortion, the right to choose, has continually been degraded by politicians in Georgia. But it has not caused a rush to the polls by women who are focused on the right to choose. Focused on their own personal health, their privacy. That could change in 2022, it could change in 2024. So much about Georgia politics is based on the fact that the voter rolls in Georgia are changing. Younger, more diverse and that could lead in the future to a woman’s right to choose being protected in Georgia because it’s not protected today.”

