State Supreme Court upholds Dougherty Co. murder conviction

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction for a man sentenced in connection to a 2010 armed robbery incident.

Jordan Robert Harris filed an appeal of his conviction. Harris was found guilty on a number of charges, including felony murder and armed robbery, in connection to the death of Walter Phelps. Shot in the incident, Phelps died from blood clots a month after the armed robbery incident at his hardware store.

In his appeal, Harris argued the evidence at trial did not support his convictions.

“We conclude that the evidence was sufficient and the trial court did not abuse its discretion in admitting the identification or other-acts evidence. We conclude that any error in the admission of the alleged hearsay was harmless,” the court wrote in its opinion.

Harris was sentenced to life in prison, 20-year prison sentences for two aggravated assault charges that are concurrent with the life sentence, consecutive five-year sentences for three firearm charges that are concurrent with one another and a concurrent three year sentence for credit card fraud, according to the Georgia Supreme Court.

