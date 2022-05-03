Ask the Expert
Ryan Duke Trial: Jury selection begins in trial for man charged in Grinstead death case

Ryan Duke will stand trial in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara...
Ryan Duke will stand trial in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team and Molly Godley
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Jury selection in the trial for the man accused of killing an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen began on Tuesday.

Ryan Duke will stand trial in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

Jury selection began around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Irwin County Courthouse.

The Tara Grinstead Case: A timeline of events

Some 800 people were summoned to court. The court is selecting 12 jurors and six alternates.

Assistant District Attorney JD Hart said they don’t normally summon 800 people for a trial like this, but needed to because of how long it could take and the notoriety of the case.

“Ever heard someone else express an opinion about who they believe committed this murder. Expecting to see everyone’s hands on this,” said Hart.

They have two weeks blocked off for jury selection and estimate the trial could last a month.

Chief Judge Bill Reinhardt read the counts alleged against Duke.

He explained those charges are just accusations not evidence.

“What alleged in this indictment is just that. They’re just allegations. This indictment is no evidence of anything. Mr. Duke sits here this morning innocent of these charges,” said Reinhardt.

Jurors were asked things like if they had any relation to people involved, like Duke or Grinstead, along with several others.

They were also asked questions about their ability to remain impartial, and only base their decision on evidence brought up during the trial not outside discussions.

Many of the summoned jurors did not want to participate because of the length of the trial, bringing up concerns over work, medical reasons and sick family members.

The trial is expected to begin later in May.

On WALB News 10 at 5 and 6 p.m., we’ll have the latest from the courtroom and how jury selection goes.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Supreme Court draft leak could impact Ga. elections
