Rep. Sanford Bishop secures $1M for Phoebe’s mobile health expansion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rep. Sanford Bishop secured $1 million in the federal fiscal year 2022 appropriations bill that will allow Phoebe to purchase, equip and operate two additional mobile wellness clinics.

Phoebe said its goal is to improve access to healthcare and health education in rural areas and underserved communities throughout southwest Georgia.

Bishop made a formal announcement regarding the funding at Phoebe’s main campus Tuesday. (Phoebe Health System)

“We must find innovative ways to make quality healthcare more accessible and more affordable, especially for those in Georgia’s rural communities. Phoebe has accomplished that goal with their initial mobile wellness clinics, and I am proud to partner with them to expand those efforts,” Bishop said.

With a grant from the Phoebe Foundation, Phoebe purchased two custom-built, full-service medical clinics on wheels and put the units into operation in March 2021.

Those mobile wellness clinics have since visited 284 locations in 18 counties, served 36 businesses and industries and administered nearly 7,700 COVID-19 vaccines, according to the hospital.

Since the clinics hit the road, they have focused on protecting people from COVID-19 by providing free vaccinations.

Phoebe is now broadening the mission of its mobile wellness division.

“Congressman Bishop is passionate in his belief that every Georgian should have equal access to healthcare, no matter where they live or their economic circumstances. At Phoebe, we share that commitment,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. “This funding will allow Phoebe to serve thousands more people, delivering health education and improving access to primary care, specialty care and chronic condition management to areas where there may be gaps in those services. We thank Rep. Bishop for his determination to address those challenges and improve the quality of life in our part of the state.”

The units will have the capability to deliver a variety of services including prenatal care, behavioral health, pediatric specialty telehealth visits, health screenings and health education.

Phoebe is also expanding its partnership with Flint River Fresh, an Albany-based nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing access to fresh, healthy food. Phoebe said at some mobile wellness clinic events, Flint River Fresh will provide free bags of fresh produce, as well as demonstrations on how to grow and cook healthy food.

The mobile units will also continue to serve area industries by offering on-site occupational health services and workforce health and wellness services.

“This funding is truly an investment in the health and wellness of people in the 2nd Congressional District and beyond. The mobile wellness clinics will make healthcare available in areas where specific services otherwise would not be readily accessible. They will also help stimulate our economy by assisting area industries in operating more efficiently and keeping their workforces healthier,” Bishop said.

Phoebe plans to order the new mobile units this July and expects them to be operational 10-12 months later.

