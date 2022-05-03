Ask the Expert
North Carolina man shot by former Atlanta PD officer awarded nearly $1M

FILE GRAPHIC
FILE GRAPHIC(MGN ONLINE)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A North Carolina man has been awarded almost $1 million after he was shot by a former Atlanta Police Department officer in 2017.

According to an email from an attorney, the Atlanta City Council voted to approve a $990,000 settlement on Tuesday.

Noel Hall from Morganton was in town with his family for a motocross event.

Hall was driving with his wife and grandson when he encountered APD Sgt. Mathieu Cadeua.

Cadeau was reportedly working security for the event during his off-duty hours and directing traffic. Cadeau told Hall that he could not make a turn but Hall did it anyway and began driving away.

That’s when Cadeau pulled his gun and fired at the vehicle. The bullet struck Hall in the arm and exited through his chest and out the passenger window.

Cadeau was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury in 2018 for aggravated assault and other charges. He pled not guilty and said he was acting in self-defense. However, he was fired immediately.

At a hearing on February 26, 2020, which prosecutors thought was to schedule a date for the immunity hearing, Cadeau entered a surprise guilty plea and was sentenced that day without Hall in attendance.

The Hall family was represented by Shean Williams and Sam Starks of The Cochran Firm - Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

