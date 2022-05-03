Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Georgia offering record level of incentives for electric car maker

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol (WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - The state of Georgia and local governments will give Rivian Automotive $1.5 billion of incentives to build a 7,500-job, $5 billion electric vehicle plant.

That’s according to documents the company and state signed Monday. That’s by far the largest incentive package Georgia has ever offered to a company.

MORE | Ga. job market has fully recovered from pandemic, statistics show

Georgia Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson says the size of the package is “appropriate” for the largest single industrial announcement in Georgia history.

Rivian hopes to break ground as early as this summer and begin production in Georgia in 2024.

The plant has been beset by opposition from residents east of Atlanta who say Rivian will spoil their rural quality of life.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
Crisp County alumni, Quay Walker kicked it off when the Green Bay Packers drafted him number 22...
South Georgians are heading to the NFL
Crime scene
Albany police investigating stolen ATM at Ameris Bank
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex
He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas on Monday. He will be extradited back to Georgia,...
Update: Man arrested in Brooks Co. murder investigation

Latest News

TIM HORTONS
Canadian coffee giant Tim Hortons expanding to Georgia
Margaret Jo Hogg Alzheimer’s Outreach Center was recently named the Albany Area Chamber of...
Margaret Jo Hogg Alzheimer’s Outreach Center named Star Business of the Week
Businesses see an increase in customers for the Vidalia Onion Festival
Businesses see an increase in customers for the Vidalia Onion Festival
Fuzzy Goat in downtown Thomasville was recently spotted in a feature with Matthew McConaughey.
Hollywood actor spotlights downtown Thomasville business