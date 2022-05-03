Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008 shooting death in Dougherty County.

Willie Caldwell was sentenced to life in prison in connection to the death of Ricardo McPherson.

“The court concluded there was sufficient evidence to support the Dougherty County jury’s conviction of Caldwell in 2018. The court also concluded that the trial court erred by not providing a curative jury instruction in response to the District Attorney’s prejudicial closing argument,” the court said in a release.

Curative instruction is defined as what is given to a jury by the judge to void the harmful effect of an error in instruction or tainted evidence.

The state supreme court found that the state did not carry its burden of “showing that the district attorney’s uncorrected argument did not contribute to the verdict against Caldwell.”

The Georgia Supreme Court said the “trial court’s failure to provide a curative instruction was a harmful error” and that Caldwell’s conviction “must be reversed.”

FULL OPINION: Read the full opinion from the Georgia Supreme Court.

The case went to trial nearly a decade after the shooting incident.

