Ga. lawmakers, leaders react to leaked court document on Roe v. Wade overturn

Gov. Brian Kemp said under his leadership, the Peach State will remain a state that “values life at all stages.”
“As we anticipate the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, Georgians should rest assured that I will continue to fight for the strongest pro-life law in the country. I fully support the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to open an investigation into this unprecedented breach of protocol,” Kemp said.
Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, also issued a statement on Twitter.
“As a woman, I am enraged by the continued assault on our right to control our bodies and our futures. As an American, I am appalled by the SCOTUS breach and its implications. As the next governor of Georgia, I will defend the right to an abortion and fight for reproductive justice,” Abrams said.
U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff said if the landmark abortion ruling is struck down, “the lives, health, privacy and liberty of women nationwide will be relentlessly attacked by extreme laws that threaten women and their health care providers with imprisonment when a woman makes the deeply personal medical choice to terminate a pregnancy — even early in the first trimester.”
District 154 Rep. Winfred Dukes said he strongly supports Roe v. Wade.
A number of other leaders in the Georgia political realm are also reacting to the bombshell report.
Bonnie & I believe every child is a gift from God. Any ruling from the Supreme Court that would save innocent lives would be an historic milestone. If I were Governor when this ruling was issued, I would call the legislature back into a special session to ban abortion in GA.
If the U.S. Supreme Court indeed removes the Constitutional right to abortion, as suggested in a leaked draft opinion published by Politico, it would pave the way for Georgia’s Heartbeat Law – one of the strictest abortion laws in the country – to take effect.