Ga. lawmakers, leaders react to leaked court document on Roe v. Wade overturn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia political leaders on all levels across the state are reacting to reports that the U.S. Supreme Court may soon strike down Roe vs. Wade, a landmark abortion ruling.

Gov. Brian Kemp said under his leadership, the Peach State will remain a state that “values life at all stages.”

“As we anticipate the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, Georgians should rest assured that I will continue to fight for the strongest pro-life law in the country. I fully support the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to open an investigation into this unprecedented breach of protocol,” Kemp said.

Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, also issued a statement on Twitter.

“As a woman, I am enraged by the continued assault on our right to control our bodies and our futures. As an American, I am appalled by the SCOTUS breach and its implications. As the next governor of Georgia, I will defend the right to an abortion and fight for reproductive justice,” Abrams said.

As a pro-choice pastor, I’ve always believed that a patient’s room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government. I’ll always fight to protect a woman’s right to choose. And that will never change.”

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff said if the landmark abortion ruling is struck down, “the lives, health, privacy and liberty of women nationwide will be relentlessly attacked by extreme laws that threaten women and their health care providers with imprisonment when a woman makes the deeply personal medical choice to terminate a pregnancy — even early in the first trimester.”

Whatever course the Court chooses, I will sustain and strengthen my efforts in Congress to codify in federal law the standards established by the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which has played a vital role protecting women’s access to reproductive health care for fifty years.”

This unprecedented leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is an attempt to intimidate justices and corrupt our highest court’s integrity. I support an immediate investigation into this leak, and whoever is responsible should be prosecuted.

District 154 Rep. Winfred Dukes said he strongly supports Roe v. Wade.

I have always supported a family’s right to decide and a woman’s right to choose. It is imperative that women continue to have freedom and control of their health care decisions and reproductive rights, which includes access to safe and legal abortions. It is up to women and their families, if they so choose, to make these crucial, personal, and heart-wrenching decisions that impact their lives. We must fight to maintain abortion rights that have been guaranteed federal constitutional protections for almost 50 years.”

I believe that decision should ultimately rest with the woman, her God, and her doctor — not with 50 different state legislatures that may likely encourage Americans to spy on their neighbors’ personal health choices for cash; stalk women, their friends, and supporters; criminalize doctors and otherwise limit access to healthcare. I believe abortion should be legal, safe, and an available choice in cases of rape, incest or to protect the life or health of a woman.”

A number of other leaders in the Georgia political realm are also reacting to the bombshell report.

Bonnie & I believe every child is a gift from God. Any ruling from the Supreme Court that would save innocent lives would be an historic milestone. If I were Governor when this ruling was issued, I would call the legislature back into a special session to ban abortion in GA. — David Perdue (@DavidPerdueGA) May 3, 2022

The leak of the SCOTUS ruling is a calculated attempt to disrupt the peace of our society. Those who leaked the letter MUST be held accountable.



This is the Left’s way of sounding the alarm to rally the baby-killing troops to riot.



Law and Order MUST be maintained. — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) May 3, 2022

Life starts at conception.



Our constitution never did and never will give the right to murder another human being in the womb.



Abortion was always wrong.



A Republican controlled Congress will have the moral duty and obligation to pass the Life at Conception Act. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) May 3, 2022

The fact that a Supreme Court document was leaked is an absolute disgrace and an attempt to intimidate the court. The leaker should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) May 3, 2022

