Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Former Valdosta police officer indicted on child porn and molestation charges

Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.
Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.(Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says a former Valdosta police officer has been indicted on molestation and child porn charges.

The Valdosta Police Department told WCTV Jonathan Hancock last worked for the department in 2019. LCSO says its deputies and investigators responded to a home on Feb. 28 after a child molestation was reported.

A child accused Hancock of inappropriately touching her, and she also said she believes he took pictures of the incident, the press release says.

Deputies seized several electronic devices and analyzed them at LCSO’s digital forensic lab for the investigation, the sheriff’s office says.

Warrants for Hancock’s arrest were issued on March 2. LCSO says he was charged with two counts each of child molestation, computer or electronic pornography and violation of oath by a public officer, all of which are felonies.

While he was incarcerated at the Lowndes County Jail, Hancock was indicted by a grand jury for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia on April 12 on production and possession of child porn charges, the press release says.

On April 26, Hancock was denied bond in federal court, and the US Marshals Service took him to a federal hold facility until his next court appearance, LCSO says.

The sheriff’s office says teamwork between law enforcement agencies is important in cases like this.

“The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office takes crimes against children extremally seriously and would like to thank both the Federal and State Attorney’s Offices, and the United State Secret Service for an outstanding working relationship in the investigation and prosecution of these crimes against children,” the press release says.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
Crisp County alumni, Quay Walker kicked it off when the Green Bay Packers drafted him number 22...
South Georgians are heading to the NFL
Crime scene
Albany police investigating stolen ATM at Ameris Bank
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex
He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas on Monday. He will be extradited back to Georgia,...
Update: Man arrested in Brooks Co. murder investigation

Latest News

The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Warning signs at the apartment complex.
Albany renters feel unheard in sanitary living conditions fight
WALB
Rep. Sanford Bishop secures $1M for Phoebe’s mobile health expansion
WALB
Ryan Duke Trial: Jury selection begins in trial for man charged in Grinstead death case
WALB
Albany renters feel unheard in sanitary living conditions fight