Albany temple holds walkathon in support of breast cancer, BAPS Charities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Shri Swaminarayan Temple of Albany held its first-ever walkathon in support of BAPS Charities and Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

The walk physically returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and is typically held in over 70 cities around the nation, with over 23,000 participants. It’s organized to celebrate the most fundamental element of any community – families – and inspires tens of thousands of people to carry forth the spirit of service.

On Sunday, 175 participants walked to provide joy to those who are facing unimaginable adversity. Members of the temple say the walk, like all BAPS Charities activities, is driven by the belief that “In the Joy of Others, Lies Our Own”.

BAPS Charities is an international charities organization that engages volunteers in the service of their local communities across five areas: health, education, humanitarian aid, community empowerment and environmental initiatives.

