Albany renters feel unheard in sanitary living conditions fight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Some Treeside Apartment residents tell me they don’t feel heard in their fight to improve what they say are unsanitary living conditions.

Albany Code Enforcement got multiple complaints about a plumbing system failing at the apartment complex earlier this week. However, some tenants tell me that they’ve had maintenance issues from day one.

Eboni Lunsford is a tenant at Treeside Apartments.

“Since I moved in, the apartments just haven’t been up to par,” Lunsford said. “Like it basically looked like a swamp lane out here when we first moved in. When I came into the apartment, the back patio, y’all will see, has mold back there. My back door doesn’t open. There were holes in my wall. The refrigerator was leaking.”

She says the problems with her apartment didn’t stop there.

Eboni Lunsford is a tenant at Treeside apartments.

“I moved in and for a good month and a half, we had no air, no heat, no fans,” she said. “We had no air conditioning unit. I do believe when they put in that air conditioning unit, is when it did mess up the line for the lady who lives above me. Or something had to happen because that’s when the problems were escalating even more into leaking. To eventually my roof collapsed.”

Devontae Price says he’s also had many issues, and that he and others have made several complaints. He says he feels as though the apartment complex is not doing their job to fix it.

Devontae Price is also a Treeside Apartment tenant.

“Well their response is always gonna be ‘We’re trying, we’re trying, we’re trying.,’” Price said. “But they’re never trying. They’re never trying to fix anything. Well, we just got new leasing management, so I don’t know how they’re operating their things, but the old one. Like they never fixed anything that was wrong with the apartment.”

He says apartment renters shouldn’t have to live like this.



“I would say that they need to do better at their job because if they’re living in a great environment, then they should want other people to live in a great environment as well,” he said.

Price tells me that he plans on moving out of the apartments and has heard others say the same.



I did reach out to Albany Code Enforcement, environmental health and the apartment complex multiple times and haven’t heard back. Employees at the apartment complex also asked WALB News 10′s Gabrielle Taite to leave the property.

