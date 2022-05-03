8 Worth Co. students participate in ‘Future Educators Signing Day’
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Eight students within the Ram Tech College & Career Academy at Worth County High School participated in Georgia’s Future Educators Signing Day, a statewide initiative sponsored by the Georgia Department of Education.
School officials said the signing day is an effort to build excitement around the teaching profession and encourage students to pursue a career in education.
The event celebrated the following eight graduating seniors who have made the decision to pursue careers in education:
- Key’Andrea Crapp
- Mallory Williams
- Collin Souter
- Kanijah Crump
- Easton Cummings
- Tahneya Davis
- Kevin Harris
- Madison Jaques
Georgia Future Educators Signing Day is held each year during Teacher Appreciation Week.
