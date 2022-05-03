8 Worth Co. students participate in ‘Future Educators Signing Day’

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Eight students within the Ram Tech College & Career Academy at Worth County High School participated in Georgia’s Future Educators Signing Day, a statewide initiative sponsored by the Georgia Department of Education.

School officials said the signing day is an effort to build excitement around the teaching profession and encourage students to pursue a career in education.

The event celebrated the following eight graduating seniors who have made the decision to pursue careers in education:

Key’Andrea Crapp

Mallory Williams

Collin Souter

Kanijah Crump

Easton Cummings

Tahneya Davis

Kevin Harris

Madison Jaques

Georgia Future Educators Signing Day is held each year during Teacher Appreciation Week.

