8 Worth Co. students participate in ‘Future Educators Signing Day’

Eight students within the Ram Tech College & Career Academy at Worth County High School participated in Georgia’s Future Educators Signing Day, a statewide initiative sponsored by the Georgia Department of Education.(Worth Co. High School)
By Kim McCullough
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Eight students within the Ram Tech College & Career Academy at Worth County High School participated in Georgia’s Future Educators Signing Day, a statewide initiative sponsored by the Georgia Department of Education.

School officials said the signing day is an effort to build excitement around the teaching profession and encourage students to pursue a career in education.

The event celebrated the following eight graduating seniors who have made the decision to pursue careers in education:

  • Key’Andrea Crapp
  • Mallory Williams
  • Collin Souter
  • Kanijah Crump
  • Easton Cummings
  • Tahneya Davis
  • Kevin Harris
  • Madison Jaques

Georgia Future Educators Signing Day is held each year during Teacher Appreciation Week.

