Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

25 flamingos, 1 duck killed by wild fox at Smithsonian National Zoo

A wild fox broke into an exhibit at the Smithsonian National Zoo and killed 25 flamingos and...
A wild fox broke into an exhibit at the Smithsonian National Zoo and killed 25 flamingos and one duck.(Smithsonian National Zoo)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Smithsonian National Zoo is mourning the loss of 25 American flamingos and one northern pintail duck that were killed by a wild fox that broke into their outdoor habitat.

The zoo says staff discovered the massacre early Monday morning and saw the fox before it escaped the habitat.

The zoo says staff inspects the integrity of the enclosure multiple times a day and saw no areas of concern in the habitat Sunday afternoon.

It said there was a metal mesh breach where the fox entered, and staff have reinforced the metal mesh around the exhibit.

Live traps have been now been set around the area to catch predators.

The flock, which originally had 74 flamingos, has now been moved to an indoor barn and the ducks are in a covered, secure outdoor space.

Three more flamingos were injured in the attack but survived and are being treated by veterinarians.

The zoo is calling it a “heartbreaking loss.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
Crisp County alumni, Quay Walker kicked it off when the Green Bay Packers drafted him number 22...
South Georgians are heading to the NFL
Crime scene
Albany police investigating stolen ATM at Ameris Bank
He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas on Monday. He will be extradited back to Georgia,...
Update: Man arrested in Brooks Co. murder investigation
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on his way...
Biden visits Lockheed plant as weapons stockpile strained
Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style abortion ban on Tuesday that...
Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, mom charged in kids’ deaths
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Senate vows vote on abortion, but not filibuster changes
A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973...
Ga. lawmakers, leaders react to leaked court document on Roe v. Wade overturn